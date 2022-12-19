DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 204,302 shares.The stock last traded at $6.87 and had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

