DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 204,302 shares.The stock last traded at $6.87 and had previously closed at $6.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
DRDGOLD Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
