DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

