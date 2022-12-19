DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
