Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,394. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $589.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $500,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.