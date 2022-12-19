E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($9.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.93 ($9.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.64 and its 200-day moving average is €8.66. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

