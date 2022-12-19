Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $49.14

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.14, but opened at $50.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.