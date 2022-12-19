Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.37. 15,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

