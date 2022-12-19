eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $453.68 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,756.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00599970 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00271744 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00045436 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,256,473,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
