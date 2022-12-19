Edgecoin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.85 million and approximately $33.56 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

