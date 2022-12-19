Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.98. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

