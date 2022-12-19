Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

