Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.