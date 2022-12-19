ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

ENB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

