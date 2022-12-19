Energi Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Energi has a market cap of $14.22 million and $174,106.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,359,032 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.