Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Enservco Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

