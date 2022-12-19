EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $125.58. 12,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

