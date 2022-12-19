EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after buying an additional 17,951,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQRx by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in EQRx by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after buying an additional 3,294,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,281. EQRx has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Further Reading

