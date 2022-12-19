Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ASC, CEC1, DGE, EVK, EVT, FNTN, G24, INTC, SAP, SZU)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 19th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.60 ($1.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE)

was given a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €21.00 ($22.11) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.00 ($28.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.30 ($60.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.10 ($15.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €210.00 ($221.05) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

