Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ASC, CEC1, DGE, EVK, EVT, FNTN, G24, INTC, SAP, SZU)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 19th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.60 ($1.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €21.00 ($22.11) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.00 ($28.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €57.30 ($60.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.10 ($15.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €210.00 ($221.05) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

