Ergo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $806,803.19 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007799 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $82.32 million and approximately $806,803.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,576.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00389760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00877170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00092954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00603579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00274190 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,672,849 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

