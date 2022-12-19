ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,500,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

EPIX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,712. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.