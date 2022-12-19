Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $877,117.80 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,121,180 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

