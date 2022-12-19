Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Evans Bancorp Stock Performance
Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.
