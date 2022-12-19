Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

About Evans Bancorp



Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

