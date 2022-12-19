Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,116. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

