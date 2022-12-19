ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40. ExlService has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,144 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

