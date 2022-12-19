Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Update

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 868,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.15. 23,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,573. Expedia Group has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

