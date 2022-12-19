Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.37

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $537.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

About Exscientia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

