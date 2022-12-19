Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.37

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Stock Down 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $537.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.
Institutional Trading of Exscientia
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
See Also
