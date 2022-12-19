Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 31,122 shares.The stock last traded at $115.58 and had previously closed at $115.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

