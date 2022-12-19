Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $112.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.71.

NYSE FRT opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

