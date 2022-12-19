Financial Analysis: TerrAscend (TRSSF) vs. Its Competitors

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.22 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 6.88

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TerrAscend and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 62 140 441 23 2.64

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 118.14%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 87.08%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

TerrAscend rivals beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

