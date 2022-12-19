Financial Analysis: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 550.99 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -11.92 U.S. Silica $1.10 billion 0.80 -$33.76 million $0.34 34.41

This table compares Zentek and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zentek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Silica. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Silica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18% U.S. Silica 1.97% 6.40% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zentek and U.S. Silica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Silica 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zentek currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.81%. U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Zentek on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, recreation, testing industries, and industrial and specialty products end markets. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

