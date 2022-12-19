Financial Council Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

