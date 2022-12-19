First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. First Capital has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $41.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
