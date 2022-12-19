First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. First Capital has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

