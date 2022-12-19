First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 3.5% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.60 and last traded at $160.44. 31,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,307,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

First Solar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

