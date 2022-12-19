First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.22 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.