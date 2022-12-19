Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.79.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $175.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

