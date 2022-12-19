Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,849 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

