Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

PFD opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

