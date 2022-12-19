Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.78

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

