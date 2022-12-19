Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. 18,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

