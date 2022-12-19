Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

