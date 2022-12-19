Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,138 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

