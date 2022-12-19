Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

