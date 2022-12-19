Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 5,417 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 29.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

