Fragasso Group Inc. Has $768,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.