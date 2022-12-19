Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.