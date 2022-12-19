Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

USMV stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39.

