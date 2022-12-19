Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 651,476 shares.The stock last traded at $133.00 and had previously closed at $132.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.