Frax Share (FXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $83.80 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00031130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

