Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $42,550,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.