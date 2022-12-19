Gala Market Cap Reaches $133.88 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $133.88 million and $73.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $850.26 or 0.05126717 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00487141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.98 or 0.28863365 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

