Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

